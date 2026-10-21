What India’s 190 AI projects Still Need

New Delhi [India], October 19: The government has approved 190 projects under the IndiaAI Mission and committed ₹10,372 crore to the ecosystem around them. Forty-six sit with startups and MSMEs, and thirty more with early-stage startups. Every one needs recorded Indian material to train on, and most of it has never been collected.

The models the mission has already delivered include text-to-speech in Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, and Malayalam, which is the half of the problem that speaks. Compute was the expensive problem. Data is the slow one.

Where the funding meets the recording gap

A model carries the market it was recorded in. Trained on quiet rooms and one language per sentence, it meets India and misses:

A support call that names the merchant in English, the installment in Marathi, and the amount in Hindi.

A kirana shelf stacked with regional packaging no global dataset has ever photographed.

A handwritten ledger in a script the model has never been shown.

A pack label in Malayalam, sitting next to one in Hindi.

Boards are asking for AI results, and technical teams are already building. This is the wall they hit, and the cost is countable: repeat calls, escalations to a human, and a pilot that never leaves the demo.

On request, not off the shelf

Two things trade under the one name:

Off the shelf. A finished file, assembled once and sold to whoever buys it next.

On request. Recorded in a written brief, in named districts, by people paid to supply it.

Off-the-shelf files were assembled for someone else’s brief. Projects that need named districts and languages need the second kind.