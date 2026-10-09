Boltt Brings Two Of Its Best Smartphone Deals To Big Billion Days Starting At INR 8,999

New Delhi, Delhi, India: boltt, the homegrown smartphone brand from the house of Fire-Boltt, is bringing two of its most compelling smartphone deals to Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale. The boltt Evo starts at INR 8,999, while the boltt Ace 5G is available at INR 11,999 across all three variants. Available exclusively on Flipkart, both smartphones combine competitive pricing, powerful specifications, and strong customer ratings across their respective segments.

The boltt Evo is powered by the UNISOC T7250 octa-core processor, with up to 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, a 6.79-inch 120Hz display, and a 6000mAh battery for smooth viewing and extended everyday usage. On the camera front, it features a 50MP AI main camera, a 2MP macro lens, and an 8MP front camera with Real Tone, supported by AI Portrait Mode, AI Night Mode, and AI Selfie Enhancement.

Stepping up to the UNISOC T8200 octa-core processor, the boltt Ace 5G offers up to 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and a 5,47,000+ AnTuTu score. It also features a 6.79-inch 120Hz display, a 6000mAh battery, and a 64MP AI main camera with an 8MP front camera. The smartphone further brings 5G connectivity, 18W fast charging, NFC, and expandable storage, while running Android 16 with clean, no-bloatware experience and Google Gemini-powered capabilities, including Circle to Search and Google Lens.

boltt Evo will be available at:

4GB + 64GB: INR 8,999

6GB + 128GB: INR 9,999

boltt Ace 5G is available at a special price of INR 11,999 across all three variants, lower than its Day 1 launch price:

4GB + 64GB

6GB + 128GB

8GB + 128GB

With best-in-segment pricing, powerful specifications, and strong customer ratings, the boltt Evo and boltt Ace 5G emerge as two of the best smartphone deals on Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale. Whether shoppers are looking for an affordable everyday smartphone or a feature-packed 5G upgrade, boltt offers compelling options across price points. Available exclusively on Flipkart, both offers are live for a limited time, with stock expected to move fast. Shop now before stock run out.

Buy now on Flipkart:

oltt Evo: www.flipkart.com/boltt-evo

boltt Ace 5G: www.flipkart.com/boltt-ace

About boltt

boltt is a homegrown smartphone brand from the house of Fire-Boltt, built on the trust of over 4 crore users. Created for India’s evolving digital lifestyle, boltt combines deep consumer insight with a consumer-first approach to design and innovation. The brand is focused on delivering dependable and relevant smartphone experiences tailored for modern Indian consumers.

About Fire-Boltt

Fire-Boltt is India’s No. 1 smartwatch brand and one of the country’s leading homegrown consumer technology companies. With a growing ecosystem of connected devices and more than 4 crore users, Fire-Boltt is committed to creating innovative technology products that are accessible, relevant and designed for Indian consumers.