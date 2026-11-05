From Engineering To IAS: Parul Alumni Jitendra Prajapati Secures AIR 287

His path from an engineering degree to the civil services also serves as a reminder that a career doesn’t have to follow the branch you studied. For current students and fellow alumni of the university, his story carries a simple message: the road may be long and rarely straight, but staying with it counts for something. It also reflects on how the University focuses on giving students more than just a classroom education. With its multidisciplinary educational environment, opportunities for experiential learning and focus on nurturing personal growth of the students, Parul University has encouraged students to tap into potential, explore their interests, and find their own paths to success. This foundation has helped students become more confident and capable to pursue opportunities across different fields and contribute significantly to the larger community.