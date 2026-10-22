HDFC Bank Probes Leaks Of Confidential Data, Scans Senior Management Emails

HDFC Bank has launched a probe into suspected leaks of confidential information.
Dubai regulatory action, MSRDC fees and top-level differences are among the issues under review.
The bank confirmed a separate internal review into two senior executives.
HDFC Bank has begun an internal investigation into how confidential information ended up on social media and with people outside the organisation, Economic Times reported. The exercise comes as India's largest private lender tries to make a fresh start after a series of governance-related controversies.
According to the report, the review is part of a push to strengthen internal controls and restore confidence in the bank’s governance practices. Email communications involving some senior management personnel are also being scrutinised.
The Leaks Under The Lens
Investigators are reportedly looking at suspected leaks on several fronts. These include internal details of the regulatory action against the bank’s Dubai operations, fee payments linked to the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC), and disagreements among senior executives. Differences between outgoing chief executive Sashidhar Jagdishan and former chairman Atanu Chakraborty also figure among the matters being examined, the publication reported.
The central aim is to establish how sensitive internal records reached the public domain and whether any employee breached confidentiality obligations or the bank’s code of conduct, as per the report. In effect, the exercise seeks both to find the source of the leaks and to fix responsibility. It is also meant to sharpen accountability, so that the incoming leadership begins its tenure with tighter governance controls.
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HDFC Bank has separately confirmed that an internal review is underway into possible violations of its code of conduct and governance standards. This follows allegations that two senior executives shared confidential business information with outsiders. In its statement, the lender said it takes any report of potential violations seriously and, in line with its policies, is gathering and evaluating all relevant facts.