Maruti Suzuki’s 3rd Price Hike Since May: Why Your Next Car Could Cost More

Maruti Suzuki has raised prices of select passenger vehicle models by up to ₹20,000 in September 2026
The automaker said continued input and operating cost pressures have led it to pass on part of the additional burden to customers, despite efforts to absorb some of the increase internally
The latest hike comes ahead of the key festive period, with Maruti Suzuki reporting total sales of 219,220 units in August, up 21.3% from a year earlier
Maruti Suzuki India has announced another price increase for its passenger vehicles, with select models set to become costlier by up to ₹20,000 in September 2026. This is the company’s third price hike since May, as continued cost pressures and rising input costs weigh on the automaker.
According to the company, the latest increase will apply only to selected models, unlike the previous two price revisions, which covered a broader portion of its passenger vehicle portfolio. Maruti Suzuki said the decision was taken as it continues to face elevated costs, prompting it to pass on part of the additional burden to customers.
The latest hike follows two earlier price increases announced by Maruti Suzuki this year. In May, the company announced a price hike of up to ₹30,000, which came into effect in June. The increase varied across models and variants, with the e Vitara seeing a hike of up to ₹30,000.
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The company then increased prices again in August, with hikes of up to ₹30,000 across models sold through its Arena and Nexa retail channels. The second increase came within a few months of the June revision.
With the latest September increase, Maruti Suzuki has now raised prices three times since May, highlighting the continued pressure on automobile manufacturers from rising input costs and inflation.
The latest price increase will not be uniform across Maruti Suzuki’s entire portfolio. The company has not announced a flat ₹20,000 increase for all vehicles, with the actual increase depending on the model and variant.
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Maruti Suzuki has been attempting to absorb a portion of the increase in operating and input costs through internal measures. However, continuous cost pressures have led the company to pass some of the impact on to customers through higher vehicle prices.
The latest hike comes at a time when the Indian passenger vehicle market is entering the important festive season. Despite higher prices, demand has remained strong. Maruti Suzuki reported total sales of 219,220 units in August, representing a 21.3% increase from the same month last year.
The repeated price increases could, however, raise the purchase cost for customers planning to buy affected Maruti Suzuki models during the festive period. The final impact on buyers will depend on the specific model, variant and applicable ex-showroom price.