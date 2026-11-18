Khel.ai, an Indian cricket technology company backed by IIT Madras & industry leaders like Satya Narayanan R, Krishnakumar Srinivasan and others has developed what it describes as the world's first cloud-based DRS system. By moving decision processing to the cloud, the company is fundamentally changing how DRS can be deployed, potentially making advanced decision-making technology accessible to a much wider section of the cricketing ecosystem.