RGIPT Inaugurates KALTARANG 2026, Celebrating Creativity, Culture And The Spirit Of Youth

In his inaugural address, Prof. Harish Hirani, Director, RGIPT, emphasised that education extends beyond examinations and degrees. It must also nurture imagination, confidence, character and the courage to explore new possibilities. He encouraged students not to let fear of failure prevent them from participating, expressing their ideas or discovering their abilities. He reminded them that the value of participation lies not only in winning prizes but also in learning, growing and becoming better than they were before.