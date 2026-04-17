Zak Fenestration India Expo 2026 In Bengaluru To Showcase Trends In Glass, Façades, And Aluminium Systems

Says Mr. Syed Zakir Ahmed, Chairman, Zak Trade Fairs & Exhibitions, “Zak has consistently brought together the Doors, Windows, Glass, Façades, and Aluminium Extrusions through its exhibitions. For the first time in Bengaluru, we are presenting a dedicated platform focused entirely on fenestration solutions, an area that plays a critical role in how buildings perform and evolve. The industry today is moving towards better materials, smarter systems, and more responsible construction practices. This exhibition is our effort to support that journey by creating a space where knowledge, products, and people come together in a meaningful way. With great pride, I invite you and your team to join us from 28–30 April 2026 at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC), Bengaluru, and be a part of this collective step forward for the industry.”