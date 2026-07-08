The Gold Standard Of Trust: How D.P. Abhushan Blends Five Generations of Legacy with Corporate Governance

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Our journey reflects the synchronized efforts of five generations. From the vision of Late Seth Shri Dhool Chand Kataria and the market expansion of Late Seth Shri Pannalal Kataria to the operational strengthening by Late Seth Shri Manoharlal Kataria and Mr. Ratanlal Kataria, each phase built a stronger foundation. This allowed the current leadership—Mr. Anil Kataria, Mr. Santosh Kataria, and Mr. Vikas Kataria—to transform D.P. Jewellers into Central India’s most trusted brand and transition it into a publicly listed enterprise.

Moving into the public markets taught us that sustainable growth occurs when innovation is backed by strict discipline, bulletproof supply chain transparency, and long-term vision. This transition reinforced the importance of institutional transparency, robust risk management, regular statutory audits, and public accountability, challenging us to elevate corporate governance standards while staying true to our heritage. Markets change, but foundational values must not.