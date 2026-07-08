The Gold Standard Of Trust: How D.P. Abhushan Blends Five Generations of Legacy with Corporate Governance

D.P. Abhushan Limited was founded by your Great-Grandfather, Late Seth Shri Dhool Chand Kataria. What core principles still guide your operations?
Our founder, Late Seth Shri Dhool Chand Kataria, envisioned a business rooted in trust, integrity, purity, and customer satisfaction, viewing jewellery as a symbol of deep emotions and relationships. This legacy was strengthened by the second generation, his son, Late Seth Shri Pannalal Kataria, who laid the groundwork for sustainable growth. The third generation—represented by Late Seth Shri Manoharlal Kataria and Mr. Ratanlal Kataria—carried forward this commitment. Today, under the leadership of Mr. Anil Kataria, Mr. Santosh Kataria, and Mr. Vikas Kataria, these values remain our bedrock. While the business landscape has evolved, our commitment to absolute honesty and transparency remains unchanged.
How do you balance long-standing tradition with rapidly changing consumer preferences?
Our approach is simple: embrace innovation without compromising the foundational trust associated with D.P. Jewellers. We have modernized operations through technology-driven inventory management, digital marketing, omnichannel engagement, contemporary showroom experiences, and a dedicated mobile app. This digital transformation allows us to seamlessly engage the tech-savvy millennial and Gen-Z demographic without losing our core identity. By fusing a high-tech backend with an immersive, experiential frontend in our showrooms, we deliver a premium shopping environment. Alongside these modern touchpoints, we rigidly maintain the exact same high standards of purity and customer service that have defined us for decades, keeping us relevant across generations.
How has being a family-run enterprise actively helped you secure long-term loyalty?
Being family-managed allows us to build personal, enduring relationships that corporate conglomerates cannot replicate. Today, we serve countless families across three consecutive generations, which is our single greatest milestone. Customers appreciate the direct accessibility, accountability, and personal involvement that a family-led organization guarantees. They know a family reputation built over decades stands behind every promise, converting transactions into lifelong partnerships. This deeply ingrained relational model acts as a natural moat, turning satisfied clients into our most passionate brand ambassadors. We believe that personal touchpoints in retail are irreplaceable, especially when celebrating milestone family moments.
Your transition to a publicly listed company is a major milestone. What operational lessons did this corporate evolution teach you?
Our journey reflects the synchronized efforts of five generations. From the vision of Late Seth Shri Dhool Chand Kataria and the market expansion of Late Seth Shri Pannalal Kataria to the operational strengthening by Late Seth Shri Manoharlal Kataria and Mr. Ratanlal Kataria, each phase built a stronger foundation. This allowed the current leadership—Mr. Anil Kataria, Mr. Santosh Kataria, and Mr. Vikas Kataria—to transform D.P. Jewellers into Central India’s most trusted brand and transition it into a publicly listed enterprise.
Moving into the public markets taught us that sustainable growth occurs when innovation is backed by strict discipline, bulletproof supply chain transparency, and long-term vision. This transition reinforced the importance of institutional transparency, robust risk management, regular statutory audits, and public accountability, challenging us to elevate corporate governance standards while staying true to our heritage. Markets change, but foundational values must not.
Succession planning can make or break a family enterprise. How are you preparing the fifth generation?
We view succession as the natural continuation of a legacy rather than a mere transfer of operational power. The newest generation has already begun playing an active role through an intentional, multi-layered mentorship program. Mr. Aman Kataria, the elder representative, is gaining comprehensive experience across critical functions like retail operations, customer engagement, branding, technology, and strategic planning. Similarly, Mr. Sujal Kataria, the younger member, has actively entered the business, building identical cross-functional expertise. Our goal is to ensure they inherit the core values passed down from Late Seth Shri Dhool Chand Kataria through every generation to the current leadership team, blending a fresh perspective with timeless ethics.
Looking ahead, what is your strategic vision for D.P. Abhushan over the next decade?
Our vision is to solidify D.P. Jewellers’ position as one of India’s most trusted and widely admired jewellery brands. The entrepreneurial fire of Late Seth Shri Dhool Chand Kataria laid our foundation, Late Seth Shri Pannalal Kataria expanded the vision, and Late Seth Shri Manoharlal Kataria built a highly respected enterprise. Today, Mr. Ratanlal Kataria, Mr. Anil Kataria, Mr. Santosh Kataria, and Mr. Vikas Kataria are scaling the organization through an aggressive phase of modernization and corporate expansion into newer geographical territories.
As Mr. Aman Kataria and Mr. Sujal Kataria step into core leadership roles, our objective is to build a future-ready corporate entity that remains highly competitive on a national scale. The true measure of a legacy family business is its unyielding ability to preserve its founding principles across generations. That is the five-generation legacy of trust we are committed to carrying forward.