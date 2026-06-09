XLRI Welcomes The Incoming Batch Of 2026–28 With Prayer Service And Induction Ceremony

Dr. (Fr.) Sebastian George, SJ, Director, XLRI, encouraged the incoming cohort and their parents to embrace the journey ahead with curiosity, compassion, and a spirit of collaboration. Emphasizing that leadership is rooted in trust, empathy, and collective growth, he highlighted that human progress has been shaped not merely by intelligence but by the ability to cooperate, learn from one another, and work towards the common good. He urged students to cultivate values-driven leadership and contribute positively to society while upholding XLRI’s tradition of excellence and integrity.