How Risk Perceptions Influence Traffic Accidents on India’s Roads

The greater the potential loss, the stronger the instinct should be to avoid the risk. Yet something unsettling is happening on India’s roads - everyday driving behaviour suggests not risk aversion but risk indifference. Motorists scroll through reels while navigating traffic. Drivers slip into the wrong lane to save a few seconds, fully aware of oncoming traffic. The gain is trivial: a notification checked, a minute saved, a queue avoided. The potential loss is catastrophic. And often, it is their own life at stake.