World Alzheimer’s Day: Healthcare Experts Call For Early Diagnosis, Greater Awareness And Patient-Centric Dementia Care In India

Considering the same Dr. Sonia Lal Gupta, Sr. Consultant – Neurology and Joint Managing Director – Metro Group of Hospitals, said, “It is very important to assess the development of the disease early enough because it helps us know the progress of the disease and organize the care at the right time. The problem is that many patients get to the doctor’s office only after some symptoms of the disease have started to impact their everyday life. This timely and appropriate evaluation will help us develop the appropriate care plan that is more than just a management of the disease. Our main goal here is to keep people independent and make sure that the quality of their life is as good as possible. Alzheimer’s care is a multidisciplinary activity that includes medicine treatment, cognitive training, rehabilitation, and counseling for caregivers. Dementia is not the problem of one person, but the problem of the whole family. That is why it is very important to provide holistic care for all members of the family.”