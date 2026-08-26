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Wipro Consumer Care Enters Pet Food Market With Launch Of Snuggles

The initial portfolio comprises three variants tailored to different life stages and breeds: Puppy All Breeds, Adult Small Breed and Adult Medium and Large Breed.

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Wipro Consumer Care Enters Pet Food Market With Launch Of Snuggles

Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting on Wednesday announced its entry into India's pet food market with the launch of a nutrition brand, Snuggles.

The launch marks Wipro's first step in building a presence in India's fast-growing pet food market, estimated at over ₹5,500 crore.

The brand's initial offering is dry dog food combining kibble with freeze-dried chicken chunks.

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It uses what the company describes as human-grade ingredients and aims to offer nutrition and taste at an accessible price point, said Anil Chugh, President, Foods Business and Chief Operating Officer, New Business, Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting-India.

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"As pet parenting continues to evolve, we see a significant opportunity to offer superior nutrition, trusted ingredients and meaningful innovation at a price point that delivers outstanding value to our customers. Backed by Wipro's strengths in sales, distribution and brand-building capabilities, our ambition is to make Snuggles the most loved pet food brand in India," he said.

The initial portfolio comprises three variants tailored to different life stages and breeds: Puppy All Breeds, Adult Small Breed and Adult Medium and Large Breed.

The brand will be available through speciality pet retail stores, veterinary clinics, modern trade, e-commerce and quick-commerce platforms, a release said.

The formulations were developed with a team of qualified veterinarians and underwent extensive evaluation at innovation facilities and across diverse Indian geographies to assess nutrition, palatability and quality, the release added.

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