25th CII Energy Efficiency Summit: Energy Efficiency Takes The Next Leap With AI, Electrification And Innovation

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 19: The 25th CII Energy Efficiency Summit 2026 concluded in Hyderabad after bringing together government stakeholders, industry leaders, policymakers, technology providers, cleantech startups, academia, researchers, and sustainability experts to chart the next phase of India’s energy transition. Held under the theme “Accelerating the transition to a Net Zero economy through energy efficiency, clean technologies, and sustainable practices.”

A defining message emerging from the Summit was that energy efficiency has moved beyond being a cost-saving or compliance measure to become a strategic lever for India’s economic growth and Net Zero transition. Discussions across the Summit highlighted the need to combine energy efficiency with electrification, renewable energy, clean technologies, digital intelligence, innovative financing, and resource efficiency to build a more competitive and resilient industrial economy.

The Summit hosted the 27th CII National Award for Excellence in Energy Management 2026, recognising organisations and professionals for leadership and innovation in energy efficiency. The Awards recorded 315 recognitions, with 263 industries across 15+ sectors sharing best practices, innovative technologies, and approaches to energy efficiency. The program recognised excellence across categories including National Energy Leader, Excellent and Energy Efficient Units, Most Innovative Project and Useful Presentation, and Young and Emerging Leaders in Energy Efficiency.

Multiple platforms advancing sectoral action

The Summit featured a range of parallel events and sector-focused platforms that expanded the conversation on India’s energy transition. These included:

CII Power Plant Summit 2026: The 22nd edition focused on improving thermal power plant efficiency, flexibility, sustainability and digitalisation, with the release of CII Thermal Power Plant Benchmarking Report 2026 during the Summit. The publication establishes benchmarks across thermal power plants, highlighting performance gaps, best practices and opportunities to improve efficiency, emissions and resource utilisation.

CII PaperTech 2026: The 20th edition explored technology, innovation, sustainability and operational excellence in the pulp and paper sector, alongside the release of Best Practice Manual in Paper Sector – Volume 14. The publication features 11 case studies from leading paper manufacturers and technology providers in India and five other countries, showcasing replicable energy- and resource-efficiency solutions.

India Green Steel Coalition: Stakeholders discussed pathways for scaling green steel, strengthening demand and enabling the transition towards lower-carbon steel production.

CBAM Awareness: The programme examined the implications of the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) for Indian industry, exports and the transition towards low-carbon production.

Digitisation and AI: Discussions explored how AI, data and digital technologies can transform energy management, improve industrial performance and accelerate energy-efficiency gains.

Industrial Electrification: The platform focused on accelerating the shift towards electricity-based industrial processes as a pathway to reduce fossil-fuel dependence and support industrial decarbonisation.

CII Heat Pump Alliance: The Alliance brought industry and ecosystem stakeholders together to discuss pathways for scaling industrial heat-pump adoption, alongside the launch of India Heat Pump Atlas. The Atlas and the web-based tool draw on installation records contributed by 13 technology partners, covering 2,200+ installations mapped across industrial and commercial applications, representing around 288 MW of thermal capacity .

Industry-Academia Bridge: The platform connected researchers and academic institutions with industry to explore opportunities for research collaboration, technology pilots and the application of innovations to industry challenges.

CII-GEC Cleantech Nexus 2026: The inaugural cleantech platform brought together startups, industry, investors and technology stakeholders to explore pathways for taking sustainable innovations from pilots to scale.

Greening of MSMEs: The platform focused on accelerating the adoption of resource-efficient and cleaner production practices among MSMEs to improve competitiveness while reducing energy and environmental impacts.

New initiatives and knowledge resources launched

The Summit saw the launch of the MSME Marketplace and the India Heat Pump Atlas, alongside the launch of CII- JK Cement Industrial Innovation Accelerator aimed at strengthening industry collaboration and accelerating technology adoption and deployment.

One of the important publications was also released at the Summit: The Energy Efficiency Imperative: Lessons from the Past, Leadership for the Future.The publication brings together insights from over 30 policymakers, industry leaders, regulators and institution-builders, reflecting on India’s energy-efficiency journey, key lessons and priorities for the future.

A platform for action, innovation, and collaboration

The Summit had the participation of over 2,500 stakeholders, with 60+ national and international speakers contributing to the deliberations. An exposition featuring 75+ innovative technologies and solutions highlighted emerging opportunities in energy efficiency, clean technology, and sustainable growth.

The discussions across three days reinforced a common direction: India’s next phase of energy efficiency must be smarter, more connected and more action-oriented. Scaling proven technologies, accelerating electrification, deploying AI and digital tools, improving industrial productivity, strengthening industry-academia collaboration and enabling access to innovative finance will be critical to translating India’s Net Zero ambition into measurable outcomes.

About CII Energy Efficiency Council

CII Energy Efficiency, part of the CII–Green Business Centre, has been driving energy efficiency and low-carbon transformation across Indian industry for over three decades. It works with industry and government to accelerate the adoption of energy-efficient technologies, renewable energy, decarbonization solutions, and sustainable business practices.

With experience across 20+ industrial sectors, CII Energy Efficiency has undertaken 2,600+ energy audits, trained 100,000+ professionals and facilitated ₹3.5 billion+ annual recurring energy savings. Its work spans energy audits, technology adoption, net-zero and decarbonization, resource efficiency, and policy advocacy, supporting industry in becoming more competitive, resilient, and sustainable.

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