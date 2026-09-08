BoroPlus Enters India’s Baby Care Market With ‘FromMaa’

“Baby care is one of the few categories where the consumer does forensic research before she buys: she reads the ingredient list, she searches for what’s not in the product, and she asks her paediatrician, her mother, relatives and her friends. That is precisely the kind of scrutiny BoroPlus has thrived on. We have spent decades earning trust in Indian skincare on the back of protection and moisturisation, and gentle, herbal/Ayurvedic, do-good products with no-nasties. With FromMaa, we have gone product by product and asked a harder question: what is the single formulation gap in this format, and can we close it measurably? That is why the range leads with credentials rather than claims.”

Vikas Srivastava, AVP – Marketing, Skin Care, Emami Limited.