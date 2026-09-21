Ajay’s Café Adds Virar Outlet After Nalasopara Debut

Ajay Solanki, Founder, Ajay’s Café, said, “After the strong response to our Nalasopara outlet, Virar was a natural next step for us. It is a vibrant market with a strong mix of students, young customers, families and working professionals, which fits well with the audience we serve. Our aim is to build a strong presence across the Mumbai region and ensuring consistency in food and service that our customers have come to expect.”