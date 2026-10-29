Power Creator Awards 2026: Sagar Kumar Mishra Of EV Ki Report Wins Best Auto Content Creator (Popular Choice)

A recognition shared with the community

Speaking about the award, Mishra said, “This award belongs to every viewer who asked me a question about EVs and trusted me with the answer. When I started EV Ki Report, my goal was simple: to explain electric vehicles in very simple language, the way a good friend would. Buying an EV is a big decision for an Indian family, and people deserve real numbers, not marketing. Winning the Popular Choice award from Times Entertainment tells me that this honest approach is working.”