Gurugram (Haryana) [India], November 27: Vidyakul, India’s vernacular-first learning platform for state-board students, today announced ₹10 crore in debt funding from the Michael & Susan Dell Foundation.

Since 2018, Vidyakul has built one of India’s largest learning communities for Hindi-medium students, offering affordable courses, experienced teachers and personalized academic support to state-board students in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. The financing will support Vidyakul as it expands its offerings to reach more students across India.

Strong Class 12 Results And Growing Student Reach

Vidyakul’s latest results show strong Class 12 examination performance among its students in Bihar, alongside growing enrollment and use of its free educational content:

99.8% of Vidyakul’s Bihar Class 12 students who appeared for the 2026 board exams passed, compared with a statewide pass rate of 85% . 70% of Vidyakul students also secured first division.

More than 1.17 lakh students enrolled in Vidyakul’s paid programs during the 2025-26 academic year .

More than 15 million subscribers follow Vidyakul’s YouTube channels, with over 11 lakh students accessing free educational content annually.

Expanding Access To Learning

Vidyakul plans to use this financing to expand its courses, assessments and personalized academic support for students in Classes 9 to 12 across India. The company will also expand its AI-powered tools for answering students’ questions and delivering personalized learning in Hindi, building on approximately 1.2 million questions resolved each month, and will develop pathways for students beyond Class 12.