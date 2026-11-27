Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 25: Matangi Rubber Limited, a manufacturer of Tyres, Tyre Flaps, Tubes & Rubber Compound, proposes to open its Initial Public Offering on Tuesday, December 1, 2026 aiming to raise ₹ 125.16 Crore (At Upper Price Band), with shares to be listed on the BSE and NSE platforms.

Total Issue Size (in Equity Shares of face value ₹10 each) – Fresh Issue of Up To 57,61,831 Equity Shares and Offer for Sale of Up To 15,15,150 Equity Shares

Fresh Issue Size – ₹ 99.10 Crore (At Upper Price Band)

OFS size – ₹ 26.06 Crore (At Upper Price Band)

Total Size – ₹ 125.16 Crore (At Upper Price Band)

Price Band – ₹163 – ₹172 Per Share

Lot Size – 87 Equity Shares

The issue size is upto 72,76,981 equity shares with a face value of ₹ 10 each with a price band of ₹ 163 – ₹ 172 Per Share.

Equity Share Allocation

QIB Portion – Not more than 50% of the offer

Non-Institutional Investors – Not less than 15% of the offer

Retail Portion – Not less than 35% of the offer

The net proceeds from the fresh issue will be utilized for Repayment/pre-payment, in full or in part, of certain outstanding loans availed by the Company, Funding capital expenditure requirements for setting up a greenfield manufacturing facility for Rubber Recycling Products at Bhind, Madhya Pradesh, Funding capital expenditure requirements for setting up a greenfield manufacturing facility for production of Solid Tyres at Bhind, Madhya Pradesh and the General corporate purposes. The anchor bidding is on Monday, November 30, 2026. The issue will open on Tuesday, December 1, 2026 and will close on Thursday, December 3, 2026.

The Book Running Lead Manager to the Issue is Sarthi Capital Advisors Private Limited and the Registrar is Bigshare Services Private Limited.

Mr. Mohit Gupta, Chairman and Managing Director of Matangi Rubber Limited expressed,

“The upcoming IPO marks a significant milestone in the journey of Matangi Rubber Limited. Since our inception in 2004, we have steadily evolved into a diversified rubber products manufacturer, with a presence across tyres, tubes, tyre flaps and rubber compounds. Over the years, our focus on manufacturing capabilities, product quality and building long-term customer relationships has enabled us to establish a strong foundation in the industry.As we enter the next phase of our growth journey, the IPO will play an important role in supporting our expansion plans. The proceeds from the fresh issue will primarily be utilised towards establishing new manufacturing facilities for rubber recycling products and solid tyres at Bhind, Madhya Pradesh, along with reducing our outstanding borrowings. These investments are expected to strengthen our manufacturing capabilities, diversify our product portfolio and create new avenues for growth.We believe that our expansion into rubber recycling products and solid tyres represents an important step towards building a more diversified and future-ready business. With our established manufacturing presence, industry experience and planned capacity expansion, we remain focused on strengthening our market position and creating sustainable long-term value.We view this IPO not just as a financial milestone, but as the beginning of a new chapter in Matangi Rubber’s journey towards greater scale, diversification and long-term growth.”

Mr. Deepak Sharma, Director of Sarthi Capital Advisors Private Limited said,

“Matangi Rubber Limited has established a strong foundation in the rubber manufacturing industry, backed by over two decades of experience, diversified product offerings and an established manufacturing presence across multiple locations. The Company’s business model, spanning tyres, tubes, tyre flaps and rubber compounds, reflects its manufacturing expertise and ability to cater to different segments of the automotive industry.The upcoming IPO represents an important milestone in the Company’s growth journey. The proposed investment in new manufacturing facilities for rubber recycling products and solid tyres at Bhind, Madhya Pradesh, is expected to support product diversification, enhance manufacturing capabilities and unlock new growth opportunities. Additionally, the planned reduction in outstanding borrowings is expected to strengthen the Company’s financial position.We believe Matangi Rubber Limited is entering an important phase of its development, supported by its industry experience, established operations and strategic expansion initiatives. The IPO provides an opportunity for the Company to build on its existing strengths, expand into new business segments and position itself for the next phase of sustainable long-term growth.”

About Matangi Rubber Limited:

Matangi Rubber Limited, incorporated in 2004, is engaged in manufacturing tyres, tyre flaps, tubes and rubber compounds. Its tyres primarily cater to the two-wheeler and three-wheeler segments, while tyre flaps and tubes are mainly used in commercial vehicles such as trucks, buses and heavy utility vehicles, and rubber compounds are used in manufacturing other rubber products.

The Company operates five manufacturing plants across Selaqui (Dehradun, Uttarakhand), Bhind (Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh) and Gummidipoondi (Chennai, Tamil Nadu). Its business model comprises manufacturing and selling tyre tubes under its own brand, contract manufacturing of customised tyre flaps, and job-work services for tyres, tyre flaps and tubes. The Company acquired a 97.74% stake in MG Industries Limited in December 2024, making it a material subsidiary.

In 3M FY27, The Company achieved a Revenue from operations of ₹4,773.88 Lakhs, EBITDA of ₹ 1,070.84 Lakhs & PAT of ₹ 641.66 Lakhs.

In FY26, The Company achieved Revenue from Operations of ₹12,975.96 Lakhs, EBITDA of ₹3,506.32 Lakhs and PAT of ₹2,232.98 Lakhs.

"past performance does not guarantee future returns".