Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 26: Monomark Engineering (India) Limited is a provider of industrial O&M, project execution and metal fabrication services, proposes to open its Initial Public Offering on Wednesday, December 2, 2026 aiming to raise ₹ 175.50 Crore (At Upper Price Band), with shares to be listed on the NSE& BSE platforms.

The issue size is 2,70,00,000 equity shares at a face value of ₹ 10 each with a price band of ₹ 60 – ₹ 65 Per Share.

Equity Share Allocation

Anchor Portion – Up to 80,90,100 Equity Shares

Net QIB – Up to 53,94,600 Equity Shares

Non-Institutional Investors – Not less than 40,60,800 Equity Shares

Retail Portion – Not less than 94,54,500 Equity Shares

The net proceeds from the IPO will be utilized for Funding the incremental working capital requirements and General Corporate Purposes. The anchor bidding is on Tuesday, December 1, 2026, the issue will open on Wednesday, December 2, 2026 and will close on Friday,December4,2026.

The Book Running Lead Manager to the Issue is Holani Consultants Private Limited, The Registrar to the Issue is Bigshare Services Private Limited.

Mr. Narendra Chordia, Promoter, Chairman & Managing Director of Monomark Engineering (India) Limited expressed, “Over the past two decades, Monomark Engineering has evolved from an engineering services company into an integrated industrial solutions provider, offering Operations & Maintenance, industrial project execution and metal fabrication services. Our growth has been driven by a consistent focus on execution excellence, technical capabilities and building long-term relationships with clients across sectors such as metals, cement, ports and engineering. As we have expanded our service offerings and geographical presence, we have remained committed to delivering reliable solutions that support the operational efficiency and productivity of our clients.

The launch of our Initial Public Offering marks a significant milestone in our journey and represents an important step towards our next phase of growth. The proceeds from the IPO will primarily strengthen our working capital position, enabling us to support larger project requirements, facilitate timely procurement of materials, equipment efficiently and enhance our ability to execute multiple projects simultaneously.

Looking ahead, we aim to build on our established capabilities, deepen our presence across existing industries and explore new opportunities in the industrial services sector. We believe this IPO will provide us with a stronger foundation to pursue our growth ambitions while continuing to deliver quality, reliability and operational excellence to our clients.”

Mr. Ashok Holani, Director of Holani Consultants Private Limited said, “India’s industrial sector is witnessing an increasing emphasis on operational efficiency, asset reliability and specialised engineering services, creating opportunities for companies with established execution capabilities and diversified service offerings. Monomark Engineering (India) Limited operates in this space with an integrated business model spanning industrial Operations & Maintenance, project execution and metal fabrication, catering to industries such as metals, cement, ports and engineering.

One of the key strengths of the Company lies in its ability to offer multiple engineering services under one platform, enabling industrial clients to address their operational and project requirements through a single service provider. Its experience across different industrial segments, established client relationships and capabilities across various stages of the industrial asset lifecycle provide a foundation for its business operations.

The upcoming IPO is expected to strengthen the Company’s working capital position, supporting the resource-intensive nature of industrial services and project execution. With additional financial flexibility, the Company will be better positioned to manage project requirements, support operational commitments and pursue emerging business opportunities. We believe Monomark Engineering is well placed to build on its existing capabilities and participate in the evolving opportunities within India’s industrial services landscape.”



About Monomark Engineering (India) Limited:

Monomark Engineering (India) Limited is engaged in providing Industrial Operations and Maintenance (“O&M”) services, Metal Fabrication solutions and Industrial Project Execution services to a diversified base of industrial clients across sectors including metals, cement, ports, engineering/OEMs and industrial and infrastructure segments.

Through its integrated service offerings, the Company supports clients in maintaining operational efficiency, reducing downtime, ensuring reliability of industrial assets and executing engineering and infrastructure projects in accordance with their technical and operational requirements.

Integrated capabilities cover multiple stages of the industrial asset lifecycle, including plant operations and production processes, maintenance of industrial equipment, fabrication of engineering components, and execution of installation, modification and expansion projects. This integrated model reduces client dependence on multiple vendors, lowers coordination costs and enables longer-lasting partnerships.

During FY26, The Company achieved a Revenue of ₹ 56,188.89 Lakhs, EBITDA of ₹ 4,874.23 Lakhs & PAT of ₹ 2,590.33 Lakhs.

For the three-month period ended June 2026, the Company achieved a Revenue of ₹ 14,231.73 Lakhs, EBITDA of ₹ 769.53 Lakhs & PAT of ₹ 302.12 Lakhs.

Past performance does not guarantee future returns.

Disclaimer:

Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties like government actions, local, political or economic developments, technological risks, and many other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. The Company will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

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