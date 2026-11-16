ABS Marine Services Reports 20.9% Growth In H1 FY27 Total Income And 35.9% Rise In Net Profit

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 16: ABS Marine Services Limited, a maritime company offering ship management, vessel ownership, marine and port services, has announced its Unaudited Financial Results for H1 FY27.

Key Financial Highlights

H1 FY27 performance (consolidated, YoY)

Total income rose 20.9% to ₹168.66 Cr in H1 FY27, up from ₹139.53 Cr in H1 FY26.

EBITDA grew 51.9% to ₹88.56 Cr, up from ₹58.32 Cr in H1 FY26.

EBITDA margin improved 1,071 bps to 52.51%, up from 41.80% in H1 FY26.

Net profit increased 35.9% to ₹42.13 Cr, up from ₹30.99 Cr in H1 FY26.

Net profit margin improved 277 bps to 24.98%, up from 22.21% in H1 FY26.

H1 FY27 performance (standalone, YoY)

Total income rose 22.7% to ₹171.20 Cr in H1 FY27, up from ₹139.53 Cr in H1 FY26.

EBITDA grew 50.5% to ₹77.27 Cr, up from ₹51.35 Cr in H1 FY26.

EBITDA margin improved 833 bps to 45.13%, up from 36.80% in H1 FY26.

Net profit increased 26.7% to ₹38.80 Cr, up from ₹30.62 Cr in H1 FY26.

Net profit margin improved 71 bps to 22.66%, up from 21.95% in H1 FY26.

Comment on Financial Performance

Captain P.B. Narayanan, Managing Director of ABS Marine Limited, said:

“H1 FY27 marked a milestone half-year for ABS Marine, reflecting a significant step-up in profitability and strong business momentum. EBITDA margin expanded by an impressive 1,071 basis points to 52.51%, while total income grew by 20.9% and net profit surged by 35.9%. This robust performance was driven by the successful delivery of our multi-purpose support vessel, the Indian-flag registration of our new vessels, and the securing of long-term deployment contracts, strengthening our revenue visibility and positioning us for sustained growth.

Two vessels were registered under the Indian flag during the half, the AHTS vessel ARTEMIS and the offshore support vessel SERENITY, which takes our owned fleet to twelve vessels. ARTEMIS is now on a firm five-year charter with Hardy Exploration & Production (India) Inc., acting for itself and its joint venture partners ONGC and Invenire Petrodyne. The contract is worth about ₹126 crore including GST and gives us strong revenue visibility from the new asset. In Port Services, we won a five-year work order from the New Mangalore Port Authority. CRISIL Ratings upgraded our long-term bank facility rating to A-/Stable and our short-term rating to A2+, and raised our rated bank facilities to ₹505.50 crore. This reflects the strength of our operating performance and long-term charters. After the period end, we signed a charter for SERENITY with G R Infraprojects Limited for pipelay and subsea works in ONGC fields off the west coast of India.

The offshore sector remains well supported, with an ageing global offshore support vessel fleet and limited newbuild capacity.

For the rest of FY27, we will focus on three priorities: keeping owned-fleet utilisation high, converting short-term deployments of recently acquired vessels into long-term charters, and continuing to bid for tenders from oil majors and port authorities. We will add vessels only where the asset and charter economics are sound. Our focus remains on sustainable growth.”

H1 FY27 Key Business Highlights

SERENITY Delivery: In April 2026, took delivery of the offshore multi-purpose supply vessel (MPSV), now named SERENITY, from the international market, adding to the owned fleet.

ARTEMIS Registered under Indian Flag: Registered the 1,737 GT AHTS (Anchor Handling Tug Supply) vessel ARTEMIS (ex-VOS HADES) under the Indian flag at Chennai on 22 May 2026.

SERENITY Registered under Indian Flag: Registered the 3,891 GT Multi-purpose support vessel SERENITY (ex-Mamola Serenity) under the Indian flag at Chennai on 9 June 2026.

CRISIL Credit Rating Upgrade: In June 2026, CRISIL Ratings upgraded the Company’s long-term bank facility rating to A-/Stable (from BBB+/Stable) and its short-term rating to A2+ (from A2). CRISIL also enhanced the total rated bank facilities to ₹505.50 Cr from ₹370.50 Cr.

ARTEMIS Long-Term Charter: Signed a 5-year (1,825 days) time charter in June 2026 with Hardy Exploration & Production (India) Inc. and its JV partners ONGC and Invenire Petrodyne Limited to deploy ARTEMIS on the east coast of India, with an option to extend by up to 5 more years. The firm period runs from mobilisation and the contract value is about ₹126.12 Cr including GST.

Subsequent Event: SERENITY Charter Contract: In November 2026, signed an upto 160-day time charter with G R Infraprojects Limited for SERENITY to support pipelay and subsea works in ONGC fields off the west coast of India. The contract value is about ₹21.94 Cr including GST, with vessel delivery between 20 November and 10 December 2026.

Ocean Diamond Charter Contract: In November 2026, signed a charter with Oil India Limited for the DP-2 platform supply vessel Ocean Diamond for 36 months, with an option to extend by up to 12 months. The contract value is about ₹119.12 Cr including GST and extensions.

About ABS Marine Services Limited

ABS Marine Services Limited, established in 1992 and headquartered in Chennai, is one of the leading maritime companies offering integrated solutions across four verticals – Ship Owning, Ship Management, Marine Services and Port Services. The Company operates from Mumbai, Kochi, Kakinada and Singapore and serves government ministries, port authorities, national and international oil & gas companies and marine contractors. ABS owns twelve vessels, including DP-2 offshore support vessels, and manages 38 vessels, supported by 80 shore staff and a pool of over 2,000 certified seafarers. Ten strategic contracts are held directly with government authorities. With over three decades of experience in third-party technical and crew management, the Company focuses strongly on safety and energy conservation both onboard and ashore, and is certified under ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and ISO 45001.

For FY26, the Company has reported Consolidated Total Income of ₹ 322.64 Cr, EBITDA of ₹ 152.55 Cr & Net Profit of ₹ 80.80 Cr on consolidated basis.

Disclaimer

Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties like government actions, local, political or economic developments, technological risks, and many other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. The Company will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.