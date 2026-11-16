Srinibas Pradhan Constructions Limited Reports 17.18% Growth In EBITDA And 33.87% Growth In PAT

Segment-wise Revenue Breakup – H1 FY27

Construction Work: Revenue of ₹3,126.65 lakh, contributing 79.69% to total revenue.

Transportation: Revenue of ₹696.96 lakh, contributing 17.76% to total revenue.

Other Operational Segment: Revenue of ₹99.84 lakh, contributing 2.54% to total revenue.

Commenting on the performance, Mr. Srinibas Pradhan, Managing Director of Srinibas Pradhan Constructions Limited said: “Despite heavy monsoon conditions across Odisha, we maintained operational efficiency through our in-house machinery, asphalt plant and captive supply of key construction materials. During H1 FY27, we secured a new order worth ₹8.22 Cr from NTPC Limited for the connecting road at DSTPP Stage-II and continued progress on the widening and strengthening of the 18.59 km Bandhabahal–Barihapali road project in Jharsuguda, valued at ₹32.74 Cr, further strengthening our project portfolio. Coming to our financial performance, H1 FY27 Total Income stood at ₹3,929.66 lakh. EBITDA increased 17.18% YoY to ₹895.13 lakh, with EBITDA margin improving by 605 bps to 22.81%. Net profit grew 33.87% YoY to ₹550.04 lakh, reflecting improved profitability. Looking ahead, with the onset of the main construction season and increasing infrastructure opportunities in Odisha, we remain focused on strengthening our order book, accelerating project execution and sustaining profitable growth.”

About Srinibas Pradhan Constructions Limited (SPCON)

Srinibas Pradhan Constructions Limited (SPCON) is an infrastructure-focused EPC company engaged in roads & highways, bridges, industrial projects, and civil construction works. With over two decades of industry experience, the company has built a strong presence through efficient execution, technical expertise, and long-standing relationships with government departments and institutional clients.

The company’s structure includes its wholly owned subsidiary, Srinibas Pradhan Infra Private Limited, a PWD Special Class Contractor in Odisha, while SPCON operates as a PWD Class A Contractor. This enables participation across a broader range of government tenders while retaining existing contractor qualifications. SPCON is also certified under ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015, and ISO 45001:2018 standards.

SPCON operates with an integrated business model supported by in-house construction capabilities, owned machinery, and quality-control infrastructure. The company maintains operational efficiency through backward integration and on-site testing facilities, ensuring better execution control and quality standards.

In FY26, SPCON reported consolidated Total Income of ₹9,030.24 lakhs, EBITDA of ₹1,506.53 lakhs, and PAT of ₹821.02 lakhs.

Disclaimer

Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward looking statements. Such forward looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties like government actions, local, political or economic developments, technological risks, and many other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. The Company will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent event or subsequent.