DEV Information Technology Reports Q2 FY27 Total Income Of Rs. 63.07 Cr, Up 28 Percent YoY; H1 FY27 Total Income Reaches Rs. 107.72 Cr, Up 16 Percent YoY

Commenting on the Financial Performance Mr. Pranav Pandya, Chairman, Dev Information Technology Limited, said: “Q2 FY27 was a quarter of strong growth for DEV IT. Consolidated revenue from operations grew 29.1% year-on-year to ₹62.63 Crore, up 41.9% sequentially. EBITDA increased 36.5% to ₹5.21 Crore, with margins improving by 50 basis points to 8.26%. Profit before exceptional items and tax nearly doubled to ₹4.24 Crore. For H1 FY27, revenue grew 16.7% to ₹106.76 Crore, while EBITDA rose 17.2% to ₹9.19 Crore. Despite cautious global IT spending, our underlying operating performance strengthened. Profit comparisons reflect a one-time exceptional gain recorded in Q2 FY26. We continue to strengthen our capabilities across digital transformation, enterprise applications and managed IT services while expanding our presence across government and enterprise clients. Our focus remains on enhancing service offerings, building long-term client relationships and leveraging emerging technologies to capture new business opportunities. During the quarter, we also onboarded a strategic investor in our subsidiary, Dhyey Consulting Services, strengthening our Microsoft Dynamics and Power Platform capabilities for global expansion. Looking ahead, we remain focused on converting our strong order pipeline into revenue, improving profitability through operating efficiencies and AI-led delivery, and expanding our presence in AI, cybersecurity, cloud and international markets, particularly North America. With a diversified client base and healthy pipeline, we are confident of sustaining growth momentum through H2 FY27."