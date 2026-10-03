ICA-GemLab Brings International Gemological Testing Services To Surat

Established in 2016, ICA-GemLab is an independent gemological laboratory specialising in diamonds, coloured gemstones and jewellery. It issues a range of reports covering diamonds, coloured gemstones and jewellery, including identification of whether diamonds are natural or synthetic and detailed reports on jewellery. Headquartered in Bangkok, ICA-GemLab has facilities and offices in Dubai and Hong Kong, with the Surat laboratory set to expand its presence in the Indian subcontinent.