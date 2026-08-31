Tata Power Renewable Energy Commissions 100-MW Captive Solar Project In Tamil Nadu

Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd (TPREL) on Monday said that it has commissioned a 100-MW captive solar project at Vellalankottai and Nalandhula villages in Kayathar, Tamil Nadu.
With this, TPREL's utility portfolio grows to 12.3 GW and has surpassed the 7-GW operational capacity milestone, reinforcing its position as a leading force in India's clean energy transition, the company said in a statement.
The project will supply 40.625 MW of power to TP Solar Ltd, Tata Power's solar manufacturing arm producing high-efficiency solar cells and modules.
Tata Electronics Pvt Ltd, an electronics manufacturing company focused on semiconductors, precision engineering and advanced electronics, will get the supply of 53.125 MW, while the group's real estate arm Tata Realty and Infrastructure Limited will get 6.25 MW of green energy.
The project is designed to generate 240.63 million units (MUs) of clean electricity annually and is expected to offset approximately 1.5 lakh tonnes of carbon emissions per annum, the company said.
One of the key highlights of the project is the first-of-its-kind deployment of the Flexible Terrain Compatible (FTC) Single Axis Tracker technology in India for a Tata project, it said.
The power generated will be transmitted through the Kayathar 400 kV Grid Substation (GSS), ensuring reliable evacuation and efficient delivery of renewable energy to the beneficiary companies, it said.