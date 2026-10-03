IEM–UEM Group Takes IEEE IEMCON 2026 To UC Berkeley, Linking Indian Researchers With Global Technology Community

“One of the major objectives of the IEM–UEM Group is to create opportunities for Indian students, faculty members, and researchers to participate in the global knowledge and innovation ecosystem. By organising IEEE IEMCON at Berkeley, we are creating a bridge between our academic community in India and some of the world’s leading researchers, universities, and technology organisations. The knowledge, collaborations, and international exposure generated through this conference can ultimately benefit thousands of Indian students, researchers, and faculty members. We want our young researchers not only to learn about the technologies shaping the future, but also to participate actively in creating that future.”