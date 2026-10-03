Forteasia Group Becomes Title Sponsor Of APL Forteasia Cup 2026

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Sandeep Mangla, Managing Director, Forteasia Group, said, “At Forteasia Group, we believe in building more than homes — we believe in building communities. The APL Forteasia Cup 2026 reflects that philosophy by bringing people together through sport, encouraging young talent and creating a strong sense of togetherness. We are proud to be the Title Sponsor of this vibrant tournament and wish all 18 teams an exciting and memorable season.”