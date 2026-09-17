Tiles & Bathware Maker Varmora Granito To Launch ₹708-Cr IPO On Sep 22

Tiles and bathware maker Varmora Granito Ltd is set to launch its ₹708-crore initial public offering (IPO) on September 22.
The price band for the public issue has been fixed at ₹140-148 per equity share, according to a public announcement on Thursday.
The three-day public issue will close on September 24, while the bidding for anchor investors will take place on September 21.
The IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to ₹320 crore and an Offer for Sale (OFS) of 2.62 crore shares worth up to ₹388 crore by investor Katsura Investments.
Varmora Granito has reduced the size of its fresh issue from the earlier proposed ₹400 crore and also trimmed the OFS component from the 5.24 crore equity shares planned in its draft document filed in August 2025.
The Rajkot-based company plans to use the proceeds from the fresh issue to repay its borrowings and clear the borrowings of its subsidiaries -- Covertek Ceramica, Varmora Sanitarywares and Simola Tiles. Also, funds will be used for general corporate purposes.
Varmora Granito offers a wide range of high-quality, durable and stylish tiles, including glazed vitrified, polished vitrified and ceramic tiles.
The company has reserved 50% of the issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), 35% for retail investors and the remaining 15% for non-institutional investors.
The equity shares are proposed to be listed on both the BSE and NSE on September 29.
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JM Financial, SBI Capital Markets and Goldman Sachs (India) Securities are the book-running lead managers to the issue, while KFin Technologies is the registrar.