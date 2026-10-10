D-Mart Q2 Results: Profit Rises 8.5% To ₹743 Cr

Avenue Supermarts Ltd, which owns and operates the retail chain D-Mart, has reported an 8.5 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 742.98 crore during the September quarter.
The company had posted a net profit of Rs 684.85 crore in the July-September quarter a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from Avenue Supermarts.
Its revenue from operations was up 17.8 per cent to Rs 19,644 crore during the quarter under review. It was at Rs 16,676.30 crore in the corresponding quarter in the last fiscal year.
"PAT margin stood at 3.8 per cent in Q2FY27 as compared to 4.1 per cent in Q2FY26," the company said in its earnings statement on Saturday evening.
Total expenses of Avenue Supermarts during the September quarter were up 18.3 per cent to Rs 18,632.70 crore.
Avenue Supermarts' total income, which includes other income, was at Rs 19,657.54 crore, up 17.73 per cent during the quarter under review.
Commenting on the performance of the Brick and Mortar business, Managing Director & CEO Anshul Asawa said, "Two years and older DMart stores grew 9.5 per cent during Q2 FY27 as compared to 6.8 per cent in Q2 FY26."
Wage inflation at entry-level has led to a marginal increase in operating expenses, he said.
During the quarter, D-Mart opened 15 new stores, taking the total store count to 518.
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Over its online platform DMart Ready, Avenue E-Commerce CEO Vikram Dasu said, "We are focused on driving greater operational efficiencies and strengthening overall customer experience in the cities that we currently operate in. Our organisational efforts are aligned in that direction."
During the April-September period, Avenue Supermarts' total income was at Rs 38,477.85 crore, up 16.47 per cent.
Promoted by Radhakishan Damani and his family, DMart retails basic home and personal products across markets, which include Maharashtra, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, NCR, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, and Rajasthan.