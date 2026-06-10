US-Based PlatinaData.AI Launches India Centre Of Excellence With ZettaMine

Who This Is For

Students & Graduates Master your core subject. Build AI and IT literacy alongside it. STEM Experts (especially Masters & PhDs) are commercially valuable to the AI industry today — the combination is the most sought-after professional profile of the next decade. Working Professionals Doctors, lawyers, CAs, engineers, and cybersecurity professionals can now contribute to cutting-edge AI model training — flexibly, independently, and without disrupting their primary career. Retired Experts, Veterans & House Wives Former judges, senior physicians, retired professors, and veteran engineers bring irreplaceable expertise. No age requirement, no commute, no minimum commitment. Professors & Researchers Faculty from IITs, IIITs, NITs, NLUs, and medical and humanities institutions are invited as domain expert annotators and research collaborators across premier institution partnerships.