Industry Body TPCI Sets Up National Committee To Promote Pet Food Industry Growth

Industry body Trade Promotion Council of India (TPCI) on Wednesday said it has set up a national committee to promote growth and innovation for the fast pet food industry.
Pet food refers to prepared food, treats and nutrition products intended for companion animals and generally meant for dogs or cats, put up for retail sale.
The Indian pet food market is expanding rapidly as urban consumers shift from home-cooked feeding to packaged nutrition, it said.
As per market estimates, the global pet food market size is $226.31 billion in 2026 and is expected to reach $324.17 billion by 2031.
India's market is estimated at $0.98 billion in 2026 and $1.68 billion by 2031, it added.
North America is the largest region with a 44.1% share in 2025 and Africa is the fastest-growing region for 2026-2031.
It added that India remains a net importer of pet food, which indicates dependence on premium, therapeutic, wet, specialised and imported-brand products.
India's trade challenge is to convert domestic processing capacity and ingredient availability into export-grade, certified, consistent and brandable products.
Mohit Singla, Chairman, TPCI, said, “India's pet industry is experiencing an unprecedented transformation, driven by evolving consumer lifestyles, rising pet ownership, and a growing emphasis on pet health and wellness.” The launch of the National Pet Industry Committee of India marks a step in uniting key ecosystem leaders under a single collaborative platform.
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"Through this initiative, TPCI aims to foster structured dialogue, address policy and trade opportunities, and build a sustainable, future-ready framework for the sector," he said.
The committee includes Nitin Jain, Chief Operating Officer, Godrej Pet Care; Abhishek Agarwal, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Innomalous Pet Products; Akshay Mahendru, Founder, Nootie by PETPOINT; and Makarand Chavan, General Secretary, Vet Association (FSAPAI).