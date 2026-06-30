UnClaimedX Unveils Pass Down To Tackle India’s Silent Inheritance Crisis

Rather than immediately building a product, Gaonkar wanted to understand whether his experience reflected a larger pattern.

He interviewed 86 working professionals, business owners and individuals across different age groups, ending every conversation with the same question:

“If you died today, could your family find all your savings, investments and financial assets?”

Not a single participant answered with complete confidence.

The findings revealed a consistent pattern.

Nearly 50 per cent had disclosed less than half of their financial assets to their families.

34 per cent had shared nothing at all.

Only 19 per cent had documented their financial information, mostly at the time of retirement, using notebooks, spreadsheets or free note-taking applications.

“We are managing lifelong wealth on tools that were never designed for inheritance,” Gaonkar said.

Building Pass Down