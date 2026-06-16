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BlackRock Lays Off 200 Employees in Latest Job Cut Round

The layoffs span BlackRock’s several functions, including investment management, operations and technology, and private financing business

Outlook Business Desk
Outlook Business Desk
Curated by: Ritesh
Published At:
Published At:
@blackrock
BlackRock Lays Off 200 Employees in Latest Job Cut Round Photo: @blackrock
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Summary
Summary of this article

  • BlackRock has launched another wave of job cuts, eliminating about 200 roles

  • Multiple divisions, including investment, operations and technology affected

  • The move is part of ongoing restructuring following the $12 billion HPS Investment Partners acquisition

Global asset management firm BlackRock has initiated another round of workforce reductions, eliminating nearly 200 positions across its operations.

The latest move represents less than 1% of the company's total workforce, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter. The development marks the fourth round of job cuts undertaken by the firm over the past 18 months.

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The layoffs span several functions, including investment management, operations and technology. Reductions also affect roles within BlackRock’s private financing business, which was significantly expanded following the company’s acquisition of HPS Investment Partners in a deal valued at $12 billion last year, as per the report.

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The latest workforce adjustment reflects a broader strategy being pursued by BlackRock as it continues to integrate acquisitions and adapt its organisational structure.

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Ongoing Restructuring Becomes Part of Company Strategy

BlackRock's Chief Executive Larry Fink is increasingly adopting a pattern of regular workforce reviews rather than carrying out large-scale restructuring exercises.

While the latest reduction is relatively modest, the frequency of the cuts is reshaping the culture of the world's largest asset manager, the report noted.

Responding to the development, a spokesperson for BlackRock said: “The actions we are taking today are the ordinary discipline of a continuously evolving organisation.”

The spokesperson added that the firm routinely evaluates staffing levels across its businesses to ensure it continues to meet client requirements effectively.

Job Cuts Continue After Post-Pandemic Pause

According to Bloomberg, BlackRock resumed workforce reductions in 2023 after largely avoiding such measures during the pandemic years. Since then, the asset manager has undertaken multiple rounds of layoffs as part of efforts to streamline operations and align resources with business priorities.

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The company implemented two major rounds of job cuts in 2025, reducing approximately 1%of its workforce on each occasion.

BlackRock currently manages around $14 trillion in assets, making it the largest asset management company globally.

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