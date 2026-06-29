Minor Food Strengthens Its Presence In India With Scoop Wonder’s First Store In New Delhi

Commenting on the launch, Devinder Verma, Country Director – India, Minor Food India Pvt. Ltd., said, “We believe India is ready for a new kind of ice cream experience, one that combines innovation, quality, affordability, and joy. Scoop Wonder is created with exactly that vision in mind. This is only the beginning of our journey in India. The opening of our first Scoop Wonder store in Delhi reflects Minor Food India’s continued commitment to bringing innovative and accessible food experiences to consumers across key markets. We look forward to becoming a favourite destination for families, friends, and dessert lovers across the city.”