Trom Industries Secures Rs. 4.81 Crore GEDA Contract With 10-Year Maintenance Commitment

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], October 22: Trom Industries Limited, a solar EPC and clean energy solutions company, has received a purchase order worth ₹4.81 crore from Gujarat Energy Development Agency (GEDA) for the supply, installation and commissioning of solar rooftop systems on government buildings across Gujarat, along with a 10-year Comprehensive Maintenance Contract (CMC).
The project covers rooftop solar installations with capacities ranging from 1 kW to 6 kW per system, forming part of the state’s ongoing efforts to expand solar energy adoption across public infrastructure. The supply is scheduled to be completed within 12 months during FY 2026-27.
Valued at ₹4,80,82,643.00 the order combines project execution with a long-term maintenance commitment, providing Trom Industries with an opportunity to build sustained service engagement beyond the initial installation phase.
The order further strengthens the Company’s presence in Gujarat’s government-backed rooftop solar segment and reinforces its association with GEDA. It also aligns with the broader push towards decentralised renewable energy adoption and the integration of solar power into government infrastructure.
With this order, Trom Industries continues to expand its participation in solar EPC projects while strengthening its project execution capabilities and long-term maintenance service portfolio.
Commenting on the order, Mr. Jignesh Patel, Managing Director of Trom Industries Limited said: “We are pleased to receive this order from Gujarat Energy Development Agency, which reflects the continued trust placed in our execution capabilities by government agencies in our home state. Solarising government buildings is an important step in Gujarat’s clean energy journey, and the 10-year maintenance commitment underlines our focus on the long-term performance and reliability of the systems we install. We remain focused on timely execution and maintaining high quality standards across our project portfolio.”
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About Trom Industries Limited
Trom Industries Limited (“was formerly known as Trom Solar”) Incorporated in 2011, is an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) company specializing in solar energy solutions. Headquartered in Gujarat, the company focuses on residential and industrial solar power plants, Ground-mounted systems, and solar street lighting, with a strong presence across Gujarat and Maharashtra.
The Company serves a diverse portfolio of marquee clients, including Zydus Pharmaceuticals Limited, Amneal Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd, Vadilal Gases Ltd, RBI, ONGC, GAIL, Honda, Toyota, Vedanta, Amul, Corona Remedies Limited, Sankalchand Patel University, Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Private Limited, GEDA, Apollo Infratech Private Limited, Royal Castor Products Limited, Vasant Masala Private Limited and Sahajanand Laser Technology Limited. Trom Industries’ project portfolio spans government tenders, residential installations, and large-scale industrial and commercial solar projects. Committed to advancing sustainable energy adoption, Trom Industries offers customized renewable energy solutions such as solar rooftop systems, ground-mounted solar projects, solar street lighting, offgrid solutions, solar water purifiers and solar pumps.
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With over 100 MW of high-efficiency modules installed, 70 MW of experienced EPC execution, 45 MW of complete operation and maintenance services, and more than 30,000 satisfied customers. Trom Indus tries leverages technical expertise and local market knowledge to deliver reliable and cost effective renewable energy solutions.
In FY26, the company reported consolidated total income of ₹125 Cr, with an EBITDA of ₹12 Cr and net profit of ₹7 Cr.
Disclaimer
Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties like government actions, local, political or economic developments, technological risks, and many other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. The Company will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.