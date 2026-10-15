Rajesh Power Services Secures New Order Of Rs 69.004 Crore; Back-To-Back Gujarat Power Distribution Infrastructure Orders Total ₹540.92 Crore Within A Week

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], October 14: Rajesh Power Services Limited (RAJESH) one of the leading specialized EPC Contractors in Power Transmission & Distribution, on Wednesday announced that the company has received a Letter of Acceptance (LoA), dated October 13, 2026, from Uttar Gujarat Vij Company Limited (UGVCL) for a turnkey contract with a total order value of ₹69.004 crore (inclusive of Welfare Cess and GST). This is the Company’s second order in a row within a week, following the ₹471.92 crore turnkey contracts (inclusive of taxes) from Madhya Gujarat Vij Company Limited (MGVCL) announced on October 12, 2026. Together, the two orders have a combined value of ₹540.924 crore, inclusive of taxes.

The contract covers site survey, designing, engineering, procurement, supply, loading, transportation, unloading, insurance, delivery at site, handling, storage, installation, testing and commissioning, including documentation, for the shifting of existing electrical network at various locations of Adalaj, Kalol-1, Kalol-2, Kalol-T, Chhatral and Jagudan Subdivisions of Sabarmati and Mehsana Circle under UGVCL, with GIS Mapping / Geo Urja Mapping (developed by GUVNL) and Asset Tagging under the ND Scheme. The order is to be executed within 12 months.

Key Highlights:

Total Order Value: ₹69.004 crore, inclusive of Welfare Cess and GST

Execution Timeline: 12 months

Awarding Authority: Uttar Gujarat Vij Company Limited (UGVCL), a subsidiary of Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited (GUVNL)

Project Scope: Turnkey shifting of existing electrical network with GIS Mapping / Geo Urja Mapping and Asset Tagging under the ND Scheme

Project Locations: Adalaj, Kalol-1, Kalol-2, Kalol-T, Chhatral and Jagudan Subdivisions of Sabarmati and Mehsana Circle

Order Momentum: Second order in a row within a week; combined value of ₹540.924 crore, inclusive of taxes (MGVCL ₹471.92 crore + UGVCL ₹69.004 crore)

The latest order further strengthens the Company’s presence in the power distribution segment and adds to its project execution pipeline. Coming within a week of the MGVCL order, it underlines the Company’s continued engagement with state power distribution utilities in Gujarat.

The project involves shifting of existing electrical network along with GIS Mapping / Geo Urja Mapping (developed by GUVNL) and Asset Tagging under the ND Scheme. Rajesh Power Services Limited will leverage its technical expertise, project management capabilities and operational resources to execute the project in accordance with the contractual requirements.

Commenting on the development, Mr. Kurang Panchal, Chairman & Managing Director at Rajesh Power Services Limited said: “Securing a second order in a row within a week, this time from UGVCL, reflects the confidence Gujarat’s power distribution utilities place in our execution capabilities. Together with the MGVCL contracts announced earlier this week, these orders add ₹540.92 Crore to our order book and further strengthen our project pipeline and business visibility. We remain focused on disciplined execution, operational efficiency, quality and safety while pursuing opportunities aligned with India’s expanding power infrastructure requirements.”

The Company continues to focus on executing its secured project portfolio and pursuing opportunities in electricity distribution infrastructure modernisation. The conversion of the enlarged order book into revenue and profitability will depend on project execution, contractual milestones, costs and working-capital requirements.

About Rajesh Power Services Limited

RPSL is a leading specialized Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) company engaged in the Power Transmission and Distribution Sector. RPSL is providing its services across various verticals including Turnkey execution of GIS Substations, AIS Substations, Extra High Voltage Power Cables and Transmission Lines, construction of Distribution Systems and operation and maintenance services. A concentrated, customer—focused approach and the mission to deliver timely top-class quality have enabled RPSL to maintain its position in its core business area for over five decades. The company is executing projects in Gujarat, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Orissa. The Company is backed by comprehensive ISO certifications like ISO 9001, 14001, 45001, 50001, and 55001, demonstrating its commitment to safety, reliability, and innovation. Guided by values of integrity and safety, RPSL leverages modern technologies to deliver efficient, client-focused power infrastructure solutions.

Cautionary Statement:

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement applies only on the date of this press release. By their nature, forward looking statements are subject to several known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may or may not occur in the future and as a result of which the actual results and performance may differ substantially from the expected future results or performance expressed or implied in the forward – looking statements. No warranties or representations are made as to the accuracy, achievement, or reasonableness of such statements, estimates or projections, and Rajesh Power Services Limited has no obligation to update any such information or to correct any inaccuracies herein or omission here from which may become apparent.