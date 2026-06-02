Transteel Seating Technologies Reports 57.30% Revenue Growth And 76% Rise In PAT In FY26

Transteel delivered a robust performance in FY26, with revenue from operations rising 57.30% year-on-year to ₹139.45 crore, compared to ₹88.65 crore in FY25. Profit Before Tax (PBT) increased by 69.1% to ₹29.73 crore from ₹17.58 crore, while Profit After Tax (PAT) grew 76.0% to ₹22.30 crore from ₹12.67 crore in the previous financial year.