Tata Technologies PAT up 6.2 pc at Rs 180.75 cr in Q1

Tata Technologies CEO and Managing Director Warren Harris said, "The demand environment remains constructive, reflected in healthy activity across our strategic growth areas, a robust pipeline of large opportunities, improving deal conversion, and greater visibility across key customer programs." Combined with our ongoing investments in AI, disciplined focus on operational efficiency, and continued portfolio diversification, he said, "We believe we are well positioned to deliver strong double-digit organic revenue growth in FY27." The company said it secured a USD 100 million strategic partnership with Tenneco, covering engineering, digital, and business process transformation, leveraging AI and automation to drive greater efficiency, scalability, and business outcomes across the delivery model.