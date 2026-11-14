Red Chief Launches ‘No Shortcuts Cypher’ To Spotlight Emerging Desi Hip-Hop Talent

Mr. Parth Gyanchandani, Executive Director, Red Chief Brand, said, “No Shortcuts Cypher is designed as a multi-phase cultural IP and aims to give emerging DHH artists and concerned such talents from all over the country a platform to showcase their originality, lyrical ability and artistic individuality. Red Chief’s daunting belief that real success is earned through commitment to the process, not quick results. So, with Season 1 of ‘No Shortcuts Cypher’ marking the beginning of this journey, the initiative seeks to create sustained opportunities for new voices within India’s evolving hip-hop landscape, extending beyond the competition itself.