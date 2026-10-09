The Quote That Was Never The Bill: How NoBroker Packers And Movers Brought Transparency To An Unorganised Market

NoBroker Packers and Movers was built to change exactly this. Over more than 10 years of operations, it has grown into the largest and most trusted name in the space, now present across 100 plus cities and more than 3700 pincodes/741 districts across India. It has completed over 18 lakh successful relocations, keeps a 99.3% on time delivery record, and holds a rating of 4.8 out of 5 from more than 9 lakh verified reviews. These numbers did not come from luck. They came from fixing the one thing the rest of the industry never bothered to: honest pricing, based on estimated volume and a scientifically calculated operational cost. NoBroker emails the final quote, with every booking detail confirmed on a recorded call, so there are no last-minute disputes. That transparency has built a level of trust the industry rarely sees.