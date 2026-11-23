Dr. Abhishek Das's professional contributions include involvement in significant initiatives under India’s National Supercomputing Mission, including PARAM Siddhi-AI, commissioned in 2020 for artificial intelligence research, deep learning and scientific computing, and the implementation of PARAM Shivay at IIT BHU, inaugurated in 2019.

Through his work across scientific research, national technology programmes and large-scale computing infrastructure, Dr. Das continues to contribute to India’s evolving technology landscape. His forthcoming recognition highlights the growing importance of leadership and innovation in advancing the country’s supercomputing and AI infrastructure capabilities .

His achievements have earned him several distinctions, including the Atos Joseph Fourier Special Prize 2021 for scientific excellence in advanced computing and artificial intelligence, alongside an honorary doctorate for his contributions to Distributed Computing and Machine Learning .

Dr. Das has additionally served as Principal Investigator for a National Monsoon Mission project focused on optimising the Climate Forecast System. His research contributions have featured in publications and conference proceedings associated with IEEE, ACM and Springer .

He has also contributed to IndiaAI Mission initiatives , including the development of future AI compute infrastructure, a common computational platform involving 14 empanelled industry partners and more than 38,000 GPUs , and coordination of the IndiaAI Compute Portal . These initiatives support wider access to advanced computing resources for researchers, startups, academic institutions and industry participants.

His professional contributions include involvement in significant initiatives under India’s National Supercomputing Mission , including PARAM Siddhi-AI , commissioned in 2020 for artificial intelligence research, deep learning and scientific computing, and the implementation of PARAM Shivay at IIT BHU , inaugurated in 2019 .

As CEO of Accelerate Compute India Pvt. Ltd. , Dr. Das brings nearly two decades of experience spanning advanced computing, GPU-accelerated technologies, supercomputing infrastructure and national technology programmes .

New Delhi [India], November 23: Dr. Abhishek Das , an Indian scientist, researcher, innovator and entrepreneur , is set to receive recognition for his contributions to supercomputing and advanced AI infrastructure at Times Business Icon 2026 . His professional journey reflects a sustained commitment to strengthening India’s capabilities in high-performance computing, artificial intelligence and advanced technology infrastructure.

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