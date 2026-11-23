I accept this prestigious recognition with deep gratitude and humility. This honour is not mine alone; it is a tribute to India’s eternal spiritual wisdom, the rich heritage of Sanatan Dharma and the universal philosophy of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam — The World Is One Family.’ I sincerely appreciate the people of New York, the New York State Assembly and everyone working towards strengthening friendship, mutual understanding and cooperation between India and the United States.