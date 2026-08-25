Rakhi Trade Likely To Exceed Over ₹30,000 Cr: CAIT's Khandelwal

CAIT expects the rakhi business to reach nearly ₹25,000 crore, with Delhi accounting for around ₹4,000 crore
Sales of sweets, gifts, dry fruits, apparel, electronics and other items could take business beyond ₹30,000 crore
Handmade, theme-based and regional rakhis are gaining traction, while Chinese rakhis have largely disappeared
Raksha Bandhan shopping has gathered pace across major markets as consumers show growing interest in rakhis linked to themes such as Viksit Bharat, women’s empowerment, national pride and indigenous products, according to the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT).
CAIT National Secretary General and Chandni Chowk MP Praveen Khandelwal said the country’s rakhi trade is expected to reach nearly ₹25,000 crore this year.
The broader festive trade, including sweets, dry fruits, gifts, apparel, electronics and other products, could exceed ₹30,000 crore. Delhi alone is estimated to account for around ₹4,000 crore, Khandelwal said.
Markets including Chandni Chowk, Sadar Bazaar, Karol Bagh, Lajpat Nagar, Kamla Nagar, Rajouri Garden, Gandhi Nagar, Khari Baoli and Laxmi Nagar have been seeing increased customer footfall ahead of Raksha Bandhan on August 28.
Handmade And Local Rakhis Find Buyers
At a demonstration in Delhi on Tuesday, women entrepreneurs and artisans showcased handmade rakhis featuring themes such as Viksit Bharat, Modi Guarantee, Nari Vandan, Atmanirbhar Bharat, Lakhpati Didi, BrahMos and Rashtra Raksha Sutra.
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The organisation said demand for BrahMos, Rashtra Raksha Sutra and Viksit Bharat rakhis was particularly strong among younger buyers, while Nari Vandan and Lakhpati Didi designs were attracting women.
A group of around 25 women led by Delhi-based maker Sarita Kumar produces rakhis through a divided process, with different members handling threads, beads and decorative elements, as per PTI. A rakhi takes around two to four minutes to assemble, according to Kumar.
The women said that a rakhi costs about ₹3-₹4 to make and is supplied to markets for around ₹6-₹7, while retail prices can start at ₹10 depending on the design, as per PTI.
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Artisans said Chinese rakhis have largely disappeared from the market over the past two to three years. Khandelwal attributed the shift towards locally made rakhis to changing consumer sentiment following the 2020 Galwan Valley clash.
Regional Craft And Swadeshi Push
CAIT said regional varieties, including Khadi rakhis from Nagpur, Sanganeri art rakhis from Jaipur, seed rakhis from Pune, tea-leaf rakhis from Assam, jute rakhis from Kolkata, bamboo rakhis and Madhubani art rakhis from Bihar, are also finding favour.
"Today, a swadeshi rakhi is not merely a sacred thread of protection. It has become a powerful symbol of Viksit Bharat, Atmanirbhar Bharat, women's empowerment and national pride," Khandelwal said.