Capital India Finance Approves Transfer Of RemitX Forex Assets, Sharpens Focus On MSME Lending

Keshav Porwal, MD, of CIFL said: “Over the past few years, we have been steadily reshaping Capital India around businesses where we see the strongest long-term opportunity and ability to create sustainable value. This transaction is another step in that journey and will allow us to sharpen our focus on our tech enabled lending franchise. With a strong capital position, an expanding distribution network and growing momentum in lending, we believe we are well positioned to deploy our resources and management bandwidth towards scaling this business in a disciplined manner.”