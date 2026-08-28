Rakhi Orders Jump 20x On Flipkart Minutes As Gen Z Fuels Festive Shopping

Flipkart Minutes recorded 3x growth in festive shopping during Raksha Bandhan.
Rakhi and fashion maang tikka emerged as the fastest-growing categories, rising 20x and 4x, respectively.
Gen Z accounted for more than 40% of shoppers, with mobile phones among the top gifting categories.
Flipkart Minutes recorded a threefold surge in festive shopping during Raksha Bandhan, with younger consumers and last-minute purchases driving demand, according to data shared by the company.
Gen Z accounted for more than 40% of shoppers on the quick-commerce platform, highlighting the growing role of digital-first consumers in festive buying. Demand came from both metros such as Ahmedabad, Mumbai and Kolkata and non-metros including Aurangabad, Madurai and Nawada.
Rakhi emerged as the fastest-growing category, with orders rising 20x during the festive period. Fashion maang tikka followed with 4x growth, while precious earrings, gold and silver coins and bars, and pooja thali sets were also among the categories that saw strong demand.
Rakhi Orders Surge As Festive Shopping Goes Digital
Flipkart Minutes' dedicated Rakhi Store emerged as a key destination for last-minute festive purchases, with more than 2,000 rakhis sold every minute, according to the company.
Mobile handsets, true wireless earbuds, gold coin bars and smartwatches were among the products that featured prominently in gifting demand. Shopping activity peaked between 4 PM and 10 PM, suggesting that consumers were using quick commerce to complete purchases closer to the occasion.
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Mobile phones recorded the highest number of gifting orders in a single hour, showing that festive gifting is extending beyond traditional categories.
Gen Z Drives Shift Towards Personalised Gifting
The platform also recorded 3.5x growth in demand for accessories such as fashion brooches, mobile tripods and watch combos. Search trends included sweets such as besan laddu and rasmalai, along with chocolates and Rakhi-related searches.
Consumers searched for products including Rakhi gift hampers for brothers and sisters and Rudraksha Rakhis, pointing to growing demand for more personalised gifting options.
Ethnic wear also saw strong last-minute demand. Orders for men's kurtas increased 87% year-on-year (YoY) as consumers turned to quick delivery for festive and occasion-ready clothing.
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The trends indicate that quick commerce is increasingly being used not just for urgent household purchases but also for planned and last-minute festive shopping, as consumers look for convenience without compromising on traditional celebrations.