  1. home
  2. Corporate
  3. Rakhi orders jump 20x on flipkart minutes as gen z fuels festive shopping

Rakhi Orders Jump 20x On Flipkart Minutes As Gen Z Fuels Festive Shopping

Gen Z accounted for more than 40% of shoppers on Flipkart Minutes, while Rakhi orders surged 20x as consumers increasingly turned to quick commerce for festive shopping

Outlook Business Desk
Outlook Business Desk
Curated by: Anjali Pal
Updated on:
Published At:
Updated on:
Published At:
Rakhi Orders Jump 20x On Flipkart Minutes As Gen Z Fuels Festive Shopping
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Flipkart Minutes recorded 3x growth in festive shopping during Raksha Bandhan.

  • Rakhi and fashion maang tikka emerged as the fastest-growing categories, rising 20x and 4x, respectively.

  • Gen Z accounted for more than 40% of shoppers, with mobile phones among the top gifting categories.

Flipkart Minutes recorded a threefold surge in festive shopping during Raksha Bandhan, with younger consumers and last-minute purchases driving demand, according to data shared by the company.

Gen Z accounted for more than 40% of shoppers on the quick-commerce platform, highlighting the growing role of digital-first consumers in festive buying. Demand came from both metros such as Ahmedabad, Mumbai and Kolkata and non-metros including Aurangabad, Madurai and Nawada.

The Family Office Playbook

1 August 2026

Get the latest issue of Outlook Business

amazon

Rakhi emerged as the fastest-growing category, with orders rising 20x during the festive period. Fashion maang tikka followed with 4x growth, while precious earrings, gold and silver coins and bars, and pooja thali sets were also among the categories that saw strong demand.

Rakhi Orders Surge As Festive Shopping Goes Digital

Flipkart Minutes' dedicated Rakhi Store emerged as a key destination for last-minute festive purchases, with more than 2,000 rakhis sold every minute, according to the company.

Mobile handsets, true wireless earbuds, gold coin bars and smartwatches were among the products that featured prominently in gifting demand. Shopping activity peaked between 4 PM and 10 PM, suggesting that consumers were using quick commerce to complete purchases closer to the occasion.

Advertisement

Mobile phones recorded the highest number of gifting orders in a single hour, showing that festive gifting is extending beyond traditional categories.

Beyond Mithai, Rakhi Gifting Gets More Personal And Gender-Neutral - null
Beyond Mithai, Rakhi Gifting Gets More Personal And Gender-Neutral

BY PTI

Gen Z Drives Shift Towards Personalised Gifting

The platform also recorded 3.5x growth in demand for accessories such as fashion brooches, mobile tripods and watch combos. Search trends included sweets such as besan laddu and rasmalai, along with chocolates and Rakhi-related searches.

Consumers searched for products including Rakhi gift hampers for brothers and sisters and Rudraksha Rakhis, pointing to growing demand for more personalised gifting options.

Ethnic wear also saw strong last-minute demand. Orders for men's kurtas increased 87% year-on-year (YoY) as consumers turned to quick delivery for festive and occasion-ready clothing.

Related Content
Related Content

Advertisement

The trends indicate that quick commerce is increasingly being used not just for urgent household purchases but also for planned and last-minute festive shopping, as consumers look for convenience without compromising on traditional celebrations.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS

Advertisement

×