AM/NS India, ICAR-IARI To Evaluate Iron Ore Tailings As A Resource For Crop Production

Dr. Bhupinder Singh, the Principal Investigator of the Project, said: “The scientific evaluation of industrial by-products for their nutritional profile is a prerequisite to develop their beneficial applications. In fact, waste valorisation is an important area of research for sustainable agriculture and environment. Our preliminary studies have shown encouraging indications regarding the potential use of iron ore tailings in agricultural systems. Through this long-term collaborative programme with AM/NS India, we aim to generate comprehensive scientific data on agronomic performance, environmental safety and nutrient dynamics, which can help develop evidence-based pathways for responsible utilization of iron ore tailings, particularly for quenching the Fe deficiency of poor degraded soils and for improving the Fe concentration of the farm produce to support the biofortification effort.”