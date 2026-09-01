Maharashtra And Karnataka Take Top Honours At Odisha AM/NS India Junior Kho Kho Championship 2026

Congratulating the athletes, Shri Ashutosh Telang, Director & Vice President – HR & Administration, AM/NS India, said, “I extend my heartfelt congratulations to all the teams who participated and to the winners who showcased exceptional skill and determination. The Odisha AM/NS India Junior Kho Kho Championship 2026 has once again demonstrated how structured training and competitive exposure can transform Kho Kho into one of India’s most popular sports. By bringing together the best teams from across the country, we are nurturing talent and building a vibrant ecosystem for the sport. AM/NS India remains committed to going even bigger in the next edition, ensuring that Kho Kho continues to inspire and engage the next generation of athletes.”