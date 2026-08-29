Celina Jaitley Joins Nidarshana Gowani’s ‘Raksha Ek Pehchaan’ To Celebrate The Spirit Of Raksha Bandhan And Humanity

New Delhi [India], August 28: With Raksha Bandhan serving as the inspiration, the event highlighted that the true essence of the festival extends beyond the traditional bond between brothers and sisters. It is a celebration of protection, care, trust and the responsibility of standing by one another. The initiative beautifully brought this sentiment into a larger social context, emphasising that humanity itself is a bond that deserves to be protected and nurtured. The evening saw the presence of Celina Jaitly, Archana Nevarekar, Anuja Zaveri, Malti Bhindi Jain, Anju Chhabria, Gazala Pathan & Many More.