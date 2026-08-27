Raksha Bandhan Holiday: Will NSE, BSE Be Open or Shut? Check Trading Schedule Here

NSE, BSE will remain open on August 28 despite Raksha Bandhan.
Trading will run as usual from 9:15 am to 3:30 pm.
Next stock market holiday is Ganesh Chaturthi on September 14.
The National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will remain open for regular trading on Friday, August 28, despite the festival of Raksha Bandhan being observed in the country.
Raksha Bandhan does not feature in the 2026 trading holiday calendars of the NSE and BSE. As a result, trading in the equity market and other segments will continue according to the normal schedule.
The regular equity trading session will begin at 9:15 am and close at 3:30 pm. Investors and traders will be able to carry out transactions as usual, with no special closure announced by the two exchanges for the festival.
The status of the market has drawn attention as Raksha Bandhan is observed as a public holiday by several institutions and organisations across India.
However, public holidays and stock market holidays are determined separately, and a closure of government offices or other institutions does not automatically apply to the country's financial markets.
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has listed August 28 as a public holiday for its offices on account of Raksha Bandhan. The closure, however, will not affect trading on the NSE and BSE, which will continue to operate as per their respective trading calendars.
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Investors are advised to refer to the official holiday schedules issued by the exchanges while planning their trading activity, particularly during festival periods when state and institutional holidays may differ from market closures.
The next scheduled holiday for the Indian equity markets will be Ganesh Chaturthi on September 14. The NSE and BSE are also scheduled to remain closed later in the year on occasions including Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti, Dussehra, Diwali-Balipratipada, Guru Nanak Jayanti and Christmas.
The normal trading schedule will provide continuity for investors and market participants despite the festival holiday observed in several parts of the country. All market activities, including buying and selling of listed securities, will follow the usual timings, while investors should remain aware of exchange-specific holiday announcements.
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Therefore, the Indian stock market will operate normally on August 28, with the NSE and BSE remaining open despite the Raksha Bandhan festival.