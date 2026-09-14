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Sungrace School, Sunlight School, And Sunrise School, Along With Five Teachers From The Leo Group, Were Honored By The Divya Bhaskar Daily Newspaper

Sungrace, Sunlight and Sunrise Schools, along with five Leo Group teachers, were honored by Divya Bhaskar in Surat for their contribution to education, discipline and student development.

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Sungrace School, Sunlight School, And Sunrise School, Along With Five Teachers From The Leo Group, Were Honored By The Divya Bhaskar Daily Newspaper

Surat (Gujarat) [India], September 12: Sungrace School, Sunlight School, and Sunrise School—along with five teachers from the Leo Group—were honored by the Divya Bhaskar daily newspaper in the presence of Collector Mr. Tejas Parmar, Police Commissioner Mr. Wabang Jamir, and DEO Mr. Bhagirathsinh Parmar.

Surat: Individuals honored included Sunlight School’s PT teacher Hirabhai Chavda and dance teacher Vikkibhai; Akhada instructors Hirenbhai Hinglajiya and Pravinbhai Desai; and Sunrise School’s Ankitaben Bhajikhau.

Leo Group trustees Jaysukhbhai and Jigarbhai were present at the event. Jaysukhbhai remarked that PT and dance teachers are just as important as mathematics and science teachers.

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Consequently, dance and PT teachers from the Leo Group were among those selected for recognition by Divya Bhaskar today. In his address, Jaysukhbhai stated that the nation’s development lies in the hands of its teachers.

In his speech, Collector Tejas Parmar noted that while children may acquire knowledge and information through AI, qualities such as emotions, culture, love, respect, and care—as well as the building of society—can only be fostered by teachers.

Police Commissioner Wabang Jamir stated that society and the nation can only be built through character building and discipline. He emphasized that academic percentages are not what matter most; rather, true success in life is defined by one’s ability to face challenges and lead a happy life.

Disclaimer: This article is published via a syndicated feed. The content has not been independently verified by Outlook Business, and all views expressed are those of the syndicate. Readers are advised to use their discretion.

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